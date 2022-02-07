Deschutes River Conservancy awarded $1.37M for drought relief

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes River Conservancy was awarded $1.37 million as part of a federal drought relief package.

The $20.5 million package was divided among 13 drought resiliency projects in five Western states, and the Deschutes Basin was the only one selected in Oregon.

The Deschutes River Basin (DRC), the Deschutes Basin Board of Control, and its municipal partners within the Central Oregon Cities Organization will use the funds to create a Water Bank for time and energy-efficient mechanisms to move water between users and the river.

“We are living in unprecedented times in the Western United States,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Deschutes River Conservancy. “The status quo system of water management is not working for rivers or farmers in the Deschutes Basin, and we’re seeing the consequences in our depleted rivers and in dried up, fallowed fields.

“Voluntary water banking is one of the ways we envision moving into a more resilient future. Paired with water conservation projects (irrigation district piping and on- farm efficiency improvements) and better stewardship, we feel confident that there will be the water supplies needed for rivers, farms, and communities.

“We are proud to model with our partners how communities can come together to solve difficult water issues.”

The Bank will rely wholly on voluntary actions and will be locally controlled by bank partners, including the irrigation districts that hold the majority of the water rights in the basin.

Bank activities will be focused on restoring critical streamflows, assuring that farmers get the water they need to grow crops, and securing future water for growing urban communities.

The grant will also fund critical elements of drought management, including enhanced metering and monitoring of water diversions, the ability to better forecast climate conditions and drought impacts on reservoir and river levels, and a strategy to tie these forecasts to needed responses in an accessible and web-based platform.

“Deschutes Basin irrigation districts are committed to adapting to the changing climate conditions and taking a collaborative approach to improving water reliability in a way that does the most good for farmers, the community, and the environment. The $1.37 million investment in the Deschutes Basin will be utilized to find better and more efficient ways to move and monitor water for years to come,” said Craig Horrell, President of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control.

“Climate change presents growing challenges to our communities across the West and the natural systems that we all depend on,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “The Department of the Interior will continue to work with our partners to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges we face.”