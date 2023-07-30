▶️ Hundreds come together to cleanup The Deschutes River and its riparian areas

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hundreds of volunteers came out for the Annual Deschutes River Cleanup Saturday.

Cleanup took place at five different sites along the Deschutes River. Volunteers helped to pull invasive weeds and remove litter from the stream banks and the river.

The Cleanup areas included Farewell Bend, Riverbend, La Pine State Park, Tumalo State Park and First Street Trail.

City of Bend will take the trash and weeds collected from all the different sites to Knott Landfill who will then count bags and weigh it.

The last large cleanup event in 2019 brought in around 2,600 pounds of grass and weeds.

Recreation in and around the Deschutes River has led to significant impacts on the health of the river.

A reason why volunteers and partners want to give back to a place that gives so much enjoyment to locals and visitors.

Following the cleanup there was an after party at Crux Fermentation Project where volunteers earned a token for a refreshing beverage.