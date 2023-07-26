Upper Deschutes Watershed Council hosting river cleanup Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is hosting the 27 Annual Deschutes River Cleanup this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The council says that recreation around the river has led to “significant impacts on the health of the river.” The event will host over 200 volunteers and extends the opportunity to the community to come together and keep the river beautiful.

Five different sites have been designated for cleanup activities up and down the Deschutes River.

La Pine State Park

Farewell Bend Park

Riverbend Park

First Street Trail

Tumalo State Park

The council says that Farewell Bend and Riverbend Park sites will have the largest number of volunteers along with scuba divers from Central Oregon Diving and Deschutes County Search and Rescue.

Volunteers will help pull weeds or remove litter pulled out by scuba divers at these sites for the cleanup.

The event is already sold out.