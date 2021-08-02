Deschutes River Cleanup turns 25 as volunteers return to the banks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A local tradition turned a quarter of a century old on Saturday at the 25th Annual Deschutes River Cleanup.

The event run by the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council drew volunteers to six different sites along the river to pick up trash and pull invasive weeds.

Volunteer Mylum O’Shinn spoke about the importance of keeping the area livable for local wildlife.

“Keep the area nice and clean so the birds and the insects can have a nice comfortable place to live,” he said. “You wouldn’t want like a dirty house, this is their house so we gotta keep their house clean.”

O’Shinn said beer bottles, cigarette butts, and some shoes were among his finds during the day.

The cleanup took place along riparian areas in Meadow Camp, Farewell Bend Park, Riverbend Park, McKay Park, First Street Rapids Park, and Tumalo State Park.

Each site was limited to 20 volunteers, and all slots were filled.

Local business sponsors pitched in to make the event happen, including The City of Bend, Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe, Bend Park and Recreation, and the Old Mill District.