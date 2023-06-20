BPRD reminder: No alcohol while floating the river

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is reminding community members about the alcohol rules in parks, trails, and the river as summer begins.

In particular, they’re reminding residents that drinking alcohol while floating the Deschutes River is prohibited.

Among the things that BPRD reminds you:

Alcohol use is prohibited on the Deschutes River. If caught drinking on the river, one could receive a citation and fine.

Alcohol consumption can significantly increase the risk of drowning and has been a factor in past accidents on the Deschutes River and elsewhere in the state.

Alcohol dehydrates individuals in the heat of the day, which is typically the busiest time for floating.

Floating, paddle boarding, surfing and kayaking require river users to stay alert and clear-minded to navigate and swim if needed. Alcohol impedes these abilities.

A steward team monitors park activities, educates users about the rules, and seeks voluntary compliance.

BPRD says alcohol consumption in parks has become a concern, with larger groups, including minors, engaging in drinking games, which is against park rules and city code.

A permit is required for alcohol possession or consumption on their property, and violations may result in exclusion, citations, or arrests.