▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs

The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points.

“We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.

With the increased river use, these new access points range in designs from a dock to a ramp to terraced options.

McKay and Columbia Parks will get one access point each. Miller’s Landing Park will receive two. You can find interactive examples of the proposed changes on the BPRD website at this link.

“I was hoping to go to the meeting tomorrow night just to see what they’re planning,” said Aleta Nissen of Bend.

Nissen also said she’s seen an increase in river use in recent years.

“More access points for the river is only good because the more access points people have that are kind of official access points, then the less of that traipsing through the riparian area you get which always bums me out,” said Nissen.

An online survey and an open house on Wednesday will give Bend residents the opportunity to give their opinions. The open house will be at the BPRD building at 799 SW Columbia Street from 10:00 a.m. – noon and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.