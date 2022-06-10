by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit is resuming Saturday Regional Community Connector service, connecting parts of Central Oregon from Bend to Warm Springs. It’s also re-launching the Ride the River shuttle for river floaters and the Lava Butte shuttle.

Routes 20, 22, 24 and 26 will resume on June 18. They serve Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

“We are pleased to announce a return to Saturday service for our highest ridership Community Connector routes,” said Andrea Breault, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s Transportation Director, in a statement. “CET Community Connector, Dial-A-Ride, and Bend Fixed Route services are currently free to the public and help community members access important destinations and save money on gas and vehicle expenses.”

The Ride the River and Lava Butte summer shuttles will launch on June 18 through Labor Day.

The Ride the River shuttle picks up people at Drake Park who have enjoyed floating the Deschutes River and takes them back to Riverbend Park. It costs $4 for an all-day wristband.

Be aware that service may be cut back or canceled if there is rain, thunderstorms, cooler weather or poor air quality levels. On Friday – Sunday, if there is a high volume of floaters, buses may run as frequently as every 15 minutes.

The Lava Butte shuttle is $3 per round trip.

Fares are collected through the UMO Pass Mobile App. Cash is also accepted, but drivers cannot give change.

Schedule information can be found at www.CascadesEastTransit.com.