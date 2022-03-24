Deschutes Public Library seeks artist to design events guide cover

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you enjoy painting, photography, or even just doodling, the Deschutes Public Library is looking for your help.

The library announced Thursday it is seeking entries for an art design contest for the cover of its printed bi-monthly events guide.

“Central Oregon attracts a wide range of creative talent and shares a strong sense of community,” says Community Relations Manager Chantal Strobel. “From doodlers to graphic artists, the Library aims to feature local creatives for a chance to have their artwork front-and-center on our Events guide, circulated to more than 30,000 residents.”

The events guide is distributed at all library locations across Deschutes County and appears as an insert in local newspapers.

The April/May 2022 issue will mark the return of the printed guide, which features more than 200 library programs.

“In addition to having their design come to life, winners will also receive some great library swag,” says Strobel. “The Library’s Events guide is our go-to resource featuring programs and events for all people in Deschutes County.”

To enter, you can email your high-resolution artwork to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org or use the template online to create your design, which you can drop off at any library locations. =

Contest Rules

· Artwork must be original and free of copyright restrictions

· Submissions must be any scanable or digital art medium

· Final artwork size is 9.83” wide x 10.63” high (or may be cropped to fit)

· Open to Deschutes County residents of all ages

· Winners will be contacted upon selection of their design

Important Deadlines

· Cover artwork for the bi-monthly Events guide are due on or before the following dates: April 20, June 22, August 22, October 20, and December 19, 2022.

Submissions

· Email final artwork to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org or drop off your completed template to any Deschutes Public Library location during open hours.

· Upon submission, entrants grant Deschutes Public Library rights to the artwork and consent that all artwork may be displayed and/or reproduced without limitation and without compensation.

· Deschutes Public Library and its vendors are not responsible for color shifts, or other instances of reproduction inherent to the printing process.

For more information, visit dpl.pub/covercontest.