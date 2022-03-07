Deschutes Public Library hosts discussions on expansion projects

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The public is invited to join Deschutes Public Library staff for an interactive discussion with the Library’s architects to learn more about future plans for several library locations.

These one-hour events will take place on Zoom and are free and open to the public. Each session focuses on a specific library:

Redmond Library | Monday, March 7 • 5:00 p.m. | Zoom access: https://dpl.pub/redmondlibrarysession

Central Library | Monday, March 7 • 6:00 p.m. | Zoom access: https://dpl.pub/centrallib-session

La Pine Library | Tuesday, March 15 • 3:00 p.m. | Zoom access: https://dpl.pub/lapinelibrarysession

Sisters Library | Tuesday, March 15 • 4:00 p.m. | Zoom access: https://dpl.pub/sisterslibrarysession

Future meetings are planned for the Downtown Bend, East Bend and Sunriver Libraries.

“We are eager to hear the public’s feedback,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “Community input is vital to ensuring we meet the current and future needs of our customers, and we’re excited to share the current state of planning with them.”

Last November Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county.

The bond will fund the design and construction of an approximately 100,000-square-foot Central Library (on a 12-acre parcel off Highway 20 and Robal Road) to serve all Deschutes County residents. Bond funds will also pay for doubling the square footage of the Redmond Library and will expand and update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.

The public can learn more about the process and view in-process designs at https://dpl.pub/futurelibraries