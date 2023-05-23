Deschutes Library seeking artwork for new and renovated buildings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Public Library is looking for new art for its new and renovated libraries.

The library created an art committee to help in the selection of new art pieces. The committee is seeking art in all media and genres that they can hang from ceilings, mount on walls and display in the floors.

Here is a release from the Deschutes Public Library with more details on what they are looking for and how to apply:

The renovations and new construction of libraries throughout Deschutes County bring a wonderful opportunity for the Deschutes Public Library to expand its existing art collection. The Library appointed local artists, one project architect, and community representatives from Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver, and Portland to serve on the Public Art Selection Committee (Art Committee) and make recommendations to the library’s administration for selected art pieces. As envisioned, the art in all libraries will be diverse in both concept and material, be both traditional and non-traditional, and will endure and inspire over time. The Art Committee seeks art in all media and genres: painting, printmaking, sculpture, glass, fiber, functional, digital, photography, installation, mixed media, new media/genres. Art will exist in expected and unexpected areas within the libraries and on the library grounds—such as art suspended from ceilings, mounted on walls, embedded in floors, and anchoring a public outdoor space.

Funding for the art acquisitions comes from the library’s allocation of 1% of the construction costs for each library’s new construction and/or renovation to go toward public art. This policy follows the State of Oregon’s ORS 276.080, also known as Oregon’s Percent for Art statute. The Art Committee has designed the following selection process: 1. Build a roster of qualifying artists for consideration across all libraries/locations; and 2. Artists who have pre-qualified by virtue of inclusion in the roster are invited to submit proposals for specific artwork commissions in one or more Deschutes Public Libraries.

Applications will be accepted through the online portal CaFÉ, short for Call for Entries, an art application database developed by the Western States Arts Foundation and used successfully by thousands of artists for nearly two decades.

Artists can connect directly with the call on the CaFÉ website: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11644

After reviewing the call for submissions on CaFÉ, further questions can be directed to: DPL.art.committee@gmail.com (preferred). Messages may be left on the dedicated phone for the Art Committee Chair at DPL: (541) 588.0745 or via the postal system at P.O. Box 2102, Bend, OR 97709.