Deschutes Public Libraries plan to reopen buildings, resources to public

The Deschutes Public Library is entering its next phase to reopen, allowing the public access to different library buildings starting August 25.

Libraries around the area will begin to reopen with health and safety measures in place throughout the next month.

The La Pine and Sunriver Libraries will open August 25th, Redmond, August 31st, Sisters, September 1st, and Downtown, East Bend, September 8th.

“We are proud of the continued work of library staff to help make greater access possible for the public,” said Todd Dunkelberg, Library Director. “Opening our buildings helps bridge a concerning gap between those who can afford to access information and resources on their own and those who rely on the library and its resources.”

Customers who do not want to enter public buildings can still access Deschutes Public Library resources at www.deschuteslibrary.org. Outside pick-up is available to customers who want to check out material but do not want to enter the building.

For the public, social distancing and public health and safety measures will be in place in all library locations.

Face coverings are required for staff and customers over the age of five.

Browsing is limited to 60 minutes per customer per day.

A limited number of people at a time will be allowed in buildings to ensure proper social distancing.

Limited numbers of computers are available for public use and must be reserved in person on the day of desired use.

Printing and copying is available at no cost during Phase 2; faxing and scanning is also available free of charge.

Services such as Homeword Bound, interlibrary loans (ILLs) and obituary research resume.

All returned materials are quarantined for 96 hours before being checked in.

Public seating, meeting and tutor rooms, magazines, newspapers, board books, early learning spaces and museum passes are not available during Phase 2.

Library hours are as follows:

Downtown Bend Library, East Bend Library, Redmond Library

Monday–Saturday, 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. (special hours for ages 60+ and immunocompromised individuals, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.); closed Sundays

La Pine Library, Sisters Library, Sunriver Library

Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; closed Sundays, Mondays

Library customers with questions about the phases or their accounts can call or text their question to (541) 617-0776.