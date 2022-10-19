Weapons, drugs seized in Deschutes County bust; Bend man, woman arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man and woman from Bend on drug charges as it was following up on an overdose death. The man is also facing weapons charges.

Austin Hadachek, 31, of Bend was arrested on possession of heroin, methamphetamine, large amounts of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelli Eggert, 29, of Bend was arrested for possession of meth and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

DCSO said that during the investigation into the overdose death, its Street Crimes Unit learned Hadachek was returning to Deschutes County with possible controlled substances.

Hadachek was pulled over in a 1985 Winnebago motorhome in La Pine on Tuesday. After issuing a search warrant, detectives allegedly found five guns in the Winnebago, including an AR-15 style rifle and a stolen 12 gauge shotgun. He also allegedly had commercial quantities of meth, heroin and more than eight pounds of processed marijuana.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

Late Wednesday morning, a search warrant was issued at a home on Canvasback Dr. in Bend, DCSO said. Detectives allegedly found Eggert there and she was found to be in possession of a criminal amount of meth. They also allegedly found evidence of other commercial drug offenses. She was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

DCSO did not go into specifics of how Hadachek was connected to the overdose death other than to say they were looking into him for the sales of controlled substances in Deschutes County.