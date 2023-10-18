Central Oregon USFS seasonal job applications open next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service announced that applications for seasonal positions for the 2024 field and fire season on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be taken Oct. 26 – Nov. 8. The jobs will appear on USAJobs.gov.

Here are more details from the Forest Service:

Positions have tentative start dates ranging from mid-April to mid-June 2024. The positions include specialties such as fire, recreation, wildlife, botany, archaeology, timber and visitor services.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process opens.

For a list of open positions and announcement numbers for the Deschutes National Forest, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/about-forest/jobs. For a list of open positions and announcement numbers for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/about-forest/jobs.

For questions about applying, please send an email to SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. Visit the Forest Service Careers webpage to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process