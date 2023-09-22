Public fire restrictions dropped in Central Oregon starting Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Public fire restrictions are being dropped starting Saturday morning across Central Oregon, the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

That means campfires will be allowed outside of designated, developed campgrounds across public land. But, the public is being reminded to use existing fire rings for campfires wherever possible and to always bring a shovel and extra water to ensure the fire is cold to the touch when they leave.

However, the Forest Service says annual river corridor restrictions will remain in place through October 15. Campfires, charcoal fires, wood pellet burning devices and portable propane campfire devices are still prohibited on BLM-administered lands along portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day and White Rivers, as well as along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.

Firewood cutters are now allowed to cut firewood at any time of the day. The Forest Service says people should make sure spark arrestors are in good working order and should carry a shovel and water for use if they inadvertently spark a fire.