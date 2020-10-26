Deschutes NF delays seasonal closure of forest service road to Broken Top trailhead

Deschutes National Forest officials have postponed the closure of Forest Service Road (FSR) 370 from the Todd Lake Trailhead to the junction with FSR 4601 due to warmer than predicted conditions.

The road will now close for the season on Tuesday, November 3. FSR 370 provides access to Broken Top Trailhead and other popular high elevation destinations.

Winter conditions can be unpredictable.

If you are traveling in the National Forest, remember that not all roads will be gated and those that are blocked by snow or water should be considered impassable for public safety as well as the protection of natural resources.

Be prepared for a variety of conditions whether you are taking a short or long journey into the forest.