Deschutes National Forest will start collecting fees at day-use sites Monday

The Deschutes National Forest will begin collecting fees on Monday at day-use sites.

Fees are charged in areas with amenities like restrooms and trash collection.

Many of the services were suspended earlier this year, so fees were not imposed.

The day-use areas include trailheads, boat ramps and picnic areas, some of which saw plenty of visitors even when the gates were locked.

“Having people leave trash and having people do things they weren’t supposed to do and go into areas that were closed–what happens was, we had to go into those sites and it really delayed us from opening them up sometimes because we had to clean up that trash and clean up those facilities,” Jean Nelson Dean with the Deschutes National Forest said. “Now we’re back up and running.”

More information about which sites require a day use pass is available on the Forest Service website. Day use passes can be purchased online and printed at home.