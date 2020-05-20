Deschutes National Forest to reopen many day-use recreation sites

Prior to Memorial Day weekend, the Deschutes National Forest will open most developed day-use sites and boat ramps on the national forest.

The public should be aware that those sites remaining closed have hazard trees that need to be addressed for public safety or still have significant snow.

“I am happy to share that we are opening many of our boat launches and trailheads that provide access to the landscape and recreation we all enjoy so much” said Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes. “We appreciate your understanding as we work to restore services to these sites. In the meantime, we will not be charging day use fees.”

You can find the status of specific sites on a table below, but it will be updated daily on the Deschutes website (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home).

Though these sites are considered open to the public, restrooms will not be regularly cleaned or maintained, nor will garbage services be provided at this time.

The public should be prepared to recreate responsibly without these services, and remember “pack it in, pack it out” and put campfires dead out.

This weekend is the initial phase of developed recreation sites opening on the Deschutes National Forest. All campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest remain closed. Dispersed camping is still allowed.

“We are working to open some campgrounds on the forest the first weekend in June. We will continue to open more campgrounds as safety issues are addressed and services can be provided,” Jewkes said.

Responsible recreation practices include:

· Maintain at least six feet distancing from others and respect other people on trails.

· Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

· Pack out your trash and leave with everything brought in. Pack it in, pack it out.

· Pack out your used toilet paper (use a small plastic bag) and bury human waste at least 8 inches deep. This practice protects other visitors and wildlife as we resume services to areas.

· If you aren’t familiar with how to responsibly go to the bathroom in the outdoors, please watch this Leave No Trace video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOTnxfR8Fko

Please check the Deschutes National Forest’s website for daily updates on sites that are open.