Deschutes National Forest to open some campgrounds Friday

The Deschutes National Forest will begin the first phase of opening campgrounds this Friday.

Other campgrounds will open through two more phases.

The Deschutes National Forest will restore access to campgrounds incorporating considerations for the safety of visitors and employees.

If a campground remains closed, it is likely closed due to hazard trees or other safety issues. People are encouraged to avoid closed campgrounds for their own safety and to allow crews to complete work.

In the table below, please see the campgrounds that are opening in the first phase beginning June 5, 2020. The table will be located and updated on the Deschutes National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home).

“We know many summer memories are made while camping outdoors. We are excited to start opening some campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest for the public to enjoy,” said Holly Jewkes, Forest Supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest.

Some important items that people should know before going to the campgrounds:

This year all campsites are 100% reservable through Recreation.Gov to reduce contact between campers and campground hosts. If a campsite is not reserved it will be available “first come, first served,” but people are highly encouraged to make reservations.

People can reserve campsites at any time, with the minimum being two days prior to going to the site.

If people had reservations prior to the opening of a campground, they will receive an automatic refund.

Water systems in campgrounds that use hand pumps will not be available this year, except for horse camps. People should plan on bringing the water they need with them this year. Hand pumps were determined to be high contact points that could expose visitors to COVID-19.

As always, forest visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go.“ Check local weather conditions, fire restrictions and the status of the recreation site you are wanting to visit. Check out Know Before Your Go information.

Follow the same guidelines for social distancing and personal hygiene while recreating outdoors as you do at home and in your communities. Adhere to group size restrictions for Oregon while recreating.

Additional campground openings will be announced in mid-June. Information will be regularly updated on the Deschutes National Forest website.