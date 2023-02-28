▶️ Deschutes National Forest says to stay away from deep snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest says the Cascades Lakes Highway snow parks have received significant snow that may not have been plowed yet, and they are warning drivers to have the right type of vehicle.

High winds are causing snow drifts as deep as 3 feet in some places, making driving dangerous.

They recommend that you don’t drive in this area unless you have a 4-wheel drive, high-clearance vehicle.

The National Forest Service also says to check conditions before headed out.

Central Oregon Daily News recently went out with tow truck drivers who are called to help vehicles out of deep snow situations. You can watch that below.