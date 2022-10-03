Deschutes National Forest begins closing summer operations for season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s getting to be that time of year. The Deschutes National Forest says it has started to close its summer operations and facilities for the 2022 season.

DNF says Lava Lands Visitor Center will close Sunday, Oct. 9.

Paulina Peak Road in the Newberry Caldera is set to close on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for road maintenance. Paulina Visitor Center has already closed for the season.

Boat docks are already being removed around the forest to prevent damage during the winter months. Dock removal should be finished by mid-October.

The Deschutes National Forest’s campground concessionaire Vista Recreation has started to close campgrounds. You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website to check on the operational status of recreation sites.

DNF says the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit System runs through October 15. Day use and overnight permits are still required for select trailheads and wilderness areas during this time. Visit this link to reserve a day-use permit and this link to reserve an overnight permit.