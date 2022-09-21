Deschutes National Forest seasonal jobs application window opens next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Applications for 2023 seasonal field and fire positions on the Deschutes National Forest will be taken Sept. 29 – Oct. 6. The positions include specialties such as fire, recreation, wildlife, botany, archaeology, timber and visitor services.

The Forest Service says start dates range from early April to early June.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a profile on the site for future job opportunities.

Two virtual workshops will be held before the application window opens to help interested applicants learn more about job opportunities. Those will be on September 26 and September 27, both from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Forest Service says the September 26 session will focus on outlining the hiring process and the September 27 session will be geared towards navigating USAJobs.gov and preparing a federal resume.

To attend the workshops, you must RSVP here: bit.ly/3QP5ITA.