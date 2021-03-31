Deschutes National Forest finalizes cave protection order

The Deschutes National Forest on Wednesday finalized a new Cave Management Forest Order that prohibits specific activities in and around caves where the activities are causing adverse impacts to cave resources.

Most of these prohibitions were taken from previous forest orders.

On the Deschutes National Forest, there are about 700 known caves.

Unfortunately, impacts to fragile cave ecology have occurred on the Deschutes National Forest.

Adverse impacts have included vandalism, lighting fires, excavating and removing geologic and archaeologic resources, leaving trash and other items, leaving human and domestic animal body waste, and disturbing bats and other wildlife.

The new Forest Order does the following: