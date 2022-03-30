▶️ Deschutes National Forest explains ‘complex’ wildfire staffing process

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Local fire officials expect above average fire activity this summer, but how do crews prioritize who goes where across the West Coast?

Jean Nelson-Dean with the Deschutes National Forest says it is a very dynamic and complex process.

“So we keep resources here,” Nelson-Dean said. “But when other things are happening other places, we say okay you need a person with this qualification or you need a hand crew. We then look at what we can afford to send.”

The Deschutes National Forest has local crews for small local fires, but larger wildfires require Type 1 and 2 Incident Management Teams to tame the flames.

These crews are dispatched through the Northwest Coordination Center out of Portland, which serves both Oregon and Washington.

It is a system that cannot function without state, federal, and local agencies working together.

“When we have multiple fires going on or lots of things going on and resources are starting to get thin,” Nelson-Dean said. “That’s when they kind of kick into what we call our multi-agency coordination.”

Deschutes National Forest fire crew staffing is good, but Nelson-Dean says the agency has seen a decline in applications and there is a desire to expand personnel at a national level.

“We have the resources to respond to wildfire starts,” Nelson-Dean said. “We certainly hope that this year is not as bad as everybody anticipates.”

Nelson-Dean says there is always going to be some level of scarcity when it comes to fire crews during fire season, but being strategic is just the name of the game.

“That’s part of what it’s about,” Nelson-Dean said. “Knowing the flexibility of what you can do and constant communication.”

Nelson-Dean says this fire season is going to be a challenging one and we should expect fire restrictions sooner than later.