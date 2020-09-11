Deschutes National Forest expands closure area to mitigate potential wildfire spread

The Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is immediately expanding a forest closure to great portions of the Metolius area and the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness as a precaution against potential wildfire spread from the Lionshead Fire.

In addition, all sections of the Pacific Crest Trail on the Deschutes National Forest also are closed as of today.

Metolius Basin and Mt. Jefferson Wilderness Closures

On Friday and Saturday, westerly winds are expected in the area of the fire, which could move the Lionshead Fire east and south into the Metolius Basin and the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest.

The new fire closure (see attached map) includes:

The entirety of the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness.

All national forest lands north of Forest Service Road 1220, Forest Service Road 1217, and Forest Road 1120 to the boundary of Forest Service Road 11 on the east and the boundary with the Warm Springs Reservation on the north.

Forest Service Road 11 is closed to all travel north of the junction with Forest Service Road 1102 (Indian Creek Road).

Perry South, Monty, Candle Creek, Lower Bridge, Pioneer Ford, Allen Springs, Lower Canyon Creek, Gorge, Pine Rest, Smiling River, and Jack Creek Campgrounds.

Jefferson Lake, Cabot Lake, Bear Valley, Head of Jack Creek, Jack Creek, and Upper Black Butte trailheads.

The entirety of the Green Ridge area.

The southern portion of Camp Sherman area up to Allingham Bridge remains open.

Pacific Crest Trail

All sections of the Pacific Crest Trail within the Deschutes National Forest are closed as of today.

The public is reminded be aware of all forest closures and follow them. Individuals can be fined for violating these closure orders. In addition, visitors to the Deschutes National Forest should note that no campfires are allowed anywhere on the Deschutes National Forest.