5 more Deschutes National Forest campgrounds opening Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, June 2nd 2023

The Deschutes National Forest announced that these five campgrounds are opening for summer operations Friday:

  • Cultus Lake Campground
  • Lava Lake Campground
  • Contorta Flat Campground
  • Contorta Point Group Camp
  • Spring Campground

The Forest Service reminds people not to camp in closed campgrounds. Crews are removing hazard trees and finishing up maintenance to open them as soon as possible.

