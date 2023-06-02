5 more Deschutes National Forest campgrounds opening Friday

The Deschutes National Forest announced that these five campgrounds are opening for summer operations Friday:
- Cultus Lake Campground
- Lava Lake Campground
- Contorta Flat Campground
- Contorta Point Group Camp
- Spring Campground
The Forest Service reminds people not to camp in closed campgrounds. Crews are removing hazard trees and finishing up maintenance to open them as soon as possible.
