5 more Deschutes National Forest campgrounds opening Friday

The Deschutes National Forest announced that these five campgrounds are opening for summer operations Friday:

Cultus Lake Campground

Lava Lake Campground

Contorta Flat Campground

Contorta Point Group Camp

Spring Campground

The Forest Service reminds people not to camp in closed campgrounds. Crews are removing hazard trees and finishing up maintenance to open them as soon as possible.

