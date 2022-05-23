People hoping to camp at some Central Oregon campgrounds this coming Memorial Day weekend are going to be disappointed. The Deschutes National Forest said late-season snow and cold temperatures have left much of of the forest under snow. That means 22 campgrounds won’t be operating, although there’s a chance two could open in time.

The remaining snow has made it hard for Vista Recreation, which is the concessionaire for Deschutes National Forest, from conducting preseason safety checks, inspections, repairs and hazard tree removal. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions.

Snow along the Cascade Lakes Highway is anywhere from 1-to-4 feet, the Forest Service said. Some roads to campgrounds are impassable and still under snow.

Those who made reservations will get an email from recreation.gov announcing the cancelation. Reservations have been cancelled through June 16 and the new, tentative date to open is June 17.

Here is a list of the closed campgrounds this weekend:

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District