▶️ Have you seen them? 3 children missing from Bend may be at risk, ODHS says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Child Welfare officials are asking people to be on the looking for three children who may be at risk after disappearing last week with their mother and another person last week.

Brantley Hinson, age 7, Logan Hinson, age 4, and River Hinson, who is either age 2 or 3 went missing with their mother Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen on June 17, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division. ODHS is searching for them to assess their safety.

It is possible that they are in Oregon or that they have traveled to Idaho or Alaska, ODHS said.

Anyone who has information on the location of the children, Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Brantley turned 7 in March. He has brown hair. Logan just turned 4 this month. He has blond hair. ODHS said River, who has blond hair, is age 3. But according to the listed birth date, River would be 2. Central Oregon Daily has reached out to ODHS for clarification.

Here is the full press release from ODHS:

Name: Brantley Hinson



Pronouns: He/him



Date of birth: March 15, 2016



Hair: Brown



Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797



National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: Logan Hinson



Pronouns: He/him



Date of birth: June 11, 2019



Hair: Blond



Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797



National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: River Hinson



Pronouns:



Date of birth: May 4, 2021



Hair: Blond



Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797



National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Sometimes when a child is missing they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and assess their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.