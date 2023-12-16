▶️ Deschutes Library ‘Train Main’ returns to Downtown Bend library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Train Man is back at the Deschutes Library in Downtown Bend starting Saturday.

Michael Lavrich started displaying his model trains at the library nearly 25 years ago. He is back this year with a beautiful display that will get everyone excited and in the holiday spirit.

It’s the community and their love for the trains that keep the Train Man and his son coming back.

“You can see it in their faces. They’re just so you know, when everything is moving and lit up by that shiny, it’s very engaging and the kids will literally just pull their chairs right up and their eyes glaze over. And even the adults to sometimes get that level of excitement. So the reaction from the community is really, really amazing and it keeps us going,” said Kieran Lavrich, Michael’s son.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Prineville’s must-see holiday tradition: The Grimes Christmas Scene

RELATED: Anonymous message ornaments left on Sawyer Park trees spread joy, positivity

The library is expecting a large turnout for the model trains so there are slotted times for viewing and they have it limited to 20 minutes. The display runs from Saturday through Dec. 23, but not on Dec. 20.

WHERE: Downtown Bend Library (601 NW Wall Street, Bend)

WHEN:

December 16, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.; room capacity reduced 10–10:30 a.m. to provide ADA access)

December 16, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 17, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 17, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 18, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 18, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 19, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 19, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 21, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 21, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 22, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 22, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)