▶️ Deschutes Library pumpkin decorating contest is on

The annual pumpkin decorating contest is back at the Deschutes Public Library.

The contest focuses on decorating your pumpkin and dressing them up as your favorite book or character from a book.

“I think the pumpkin really brings the community together. I think we’ve had some great pumpkins over the last six years. It’s just no carving. So you still have time,” said Deschutes Public Library Community Librarian Sheila Grier.

You have until Saturday to drop off your pumpkin at any library location. Voting will start online Tuesday.

Here is more from the library website:

Important dates:

October 11–15: Deliver your pumpkin, with a completed entry form, to any Deschutes Public Library location during regular hours. Entry forms are available online; they will also be available at your library starting October 1. No late or early submissions, please.

Vote for your favorite pumpkin online and view them at the Library. October 28: Winners announced online and prizes awarded.

Winners announced online and prizes awarded. November 2: Retrieve your pumpkin by 5:00 p.m. (remaining are discarded).

