The Deschutes Public Library is now offering the Discovery Pass reservation system online for users to get passes to local museums and other attractions. People will also be able to use it to get a Wilderness Pass to explore the Central Cascades.

The library says the system will allow users to check out passes to the Deschutes Historical Museum, High Desert Museum, Oregon Observatory at Sunriver and the Sunriver Nature Center.

In the past people had to visit a library to check out a pass, but Discovery Pass streamlines the system, making it easy for customers to check out available passes online from anywhere they happen to be with internet access,” the library said in a statement. “Passes, much like books and other items in the Library’s collection, are limited in number, but viewing available dates is easy with the online system.”

The Discovery Pass system can also be used starting June 15 to get a Wilderness Pass. The library said the Wilderness Pass is now needed to hike certain trail systems in the Central Cascades from June 15 – Sept. 15.

The system is provided by the Deschutes Public Library, Jefferson County Library District and Crook County Library.