Deschutes Land Trust closes preserves and trails

The Deschutes Land Trust announced Monday it is immediately closing its Preserves and all associated trails, trailheads, and parking areas to the public.

The closure is in response to the public health crisis and is meant to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s stay home order issued Monday. The closure will continue until further notice.

“The Deschutes Land Trust’s Preserves are privately owned and managed for wildlife and to protect important natural resources, but wherever possible we seek to provide appropriate public access,” said Brad Chalfant, executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust. “We recognize that the public wants to get out to explore and experience nature, particularly at a time when many of us are feeling cooped up at home. However, in light of this unprecedented public health emergency, we concluded it was important to close public access.”

The Deschutes Land Trust was founded in 1995 and works throughout Central Oregon to conserve land for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities.

The Land Trust has conserved more than 9,115 acres in our region. Preserves specifically impacted include Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, the Metolius Preserve, and Whychus Canyon Preserve.

The Land Trust owns and manages four Community Preserves for the benefit of local communities. These properties are protected for wildlife habitat but also for community use. Each Preserve is unique in terms of terrain, trails, and available uses. Major Land Trust Preserves include:

The Deschutes Land Trust is Central Oregon’s locally-based, nationally-accredited land trust. Since 1995, the Deschutes Land Trust has protected more than 9,100 acres for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities. For more information on the Deschutes Land Trust, contact us at (541) 330-0017 or visit www.deschuteslandtrust.org.