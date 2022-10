by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The always popular half-price yard debris recycling event at Knott Landfill in Bend is coming up at the end of the month.

The event runs Oct. 29 – 31 from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Nov. 1-5 from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Deschutes Recycling will take yard debris at $2.00 per cubic yard, but only if you drop it off at Knott Landfill.

RELATED: WATCH: Rock blasting at Knott Landfill to extend its life

RELATED: Landfill 40-times larger than Knott may come to Lake County