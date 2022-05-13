Deschutes, Jefferson county road projects: May 16-20

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation on road projects for the week of May 16-20, 2022.

________________________________________

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 – MP 156.26)

The Contractor will be Paving the SB slow lane and paving the Vandervert turn lane and intersection. Vandervert Rd will be closed at the intersection of US97 and traffic will not be able to access from US97 or be able access (& from Vandervert, use South Century as an alternate route. Vandervert will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will reopen Tuesday evening 7pm. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

(view project video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbBls6DDHpE )

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 – MP 164.17)

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The Contractor will be performing single lane closures at night 7pm- 7am to install structures throughout the project.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

The Contractor will be performing single lane closures in the NB and SB lanes on 3rd St. from Revere to Greenwood to facilitate construction activities, expect delays. Also, a utility contractor will be closing the NB slow lane on 3rd st from Butler Market to Mervin Sampels to move a utility line, this closure will be in place until May 23rd.

(video available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtJbP8wKUGw)

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21483 )

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 – MP 133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The Contractor will continue work on the shoulder during the day. The contractor will be working on Quarry and access from US97 onto Quarry will be closed.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20357 )

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 – MP 3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The Contractor will have a full road closure of Ward Rd. and Hamby Rd. at US20 the closure will be in effect from May 16th to May 19th. Please use alternate route during this closure a detour route will be posted. All US20 will be running on the new roundabout and the Hamby and Ward Rd access legs will be closed.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21667 )

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sql1WnKHzQ )

JEFFERSON COUNTY and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane MP 66 – 113

CTWS RESERVATION, WASCO COUNTY: At MP 69, crews continue to build a temporary detour off of the roadway, with possible single lane closures with up to 20 min delay with flagger control. Watch for trucks going in and out of work zone. Narrowed lane widths and a speed reduction to 40mph are in place.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 – MP 46.93).

Aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane over I-84

Single lane closures from milepoints 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 in both eastbound and westbound directions continuing through May 22nd. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26th. Contractor will be creating formwork and placing concrete.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20485 )

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 – 4.75)

Earthwork and drainage work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18731 )

U.S. 97: OR 58 – California Border Project (The Dalles – California Highway, MP 252.44 – MP 278.81)

Bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62, USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20535 )

US97: The Dalles –California Highway Culverts Project MP 81.42 – 282.86

(Jefferson, Deschutes, and Klamath Counties)

Culvert and drainage work from MP 81.42 to MP 91.22, expect minor delays. Shoulder culvert extension work at MP 172.50, expect minor delays.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

WASCO COUNTY, SHERMAN COUNTY (OR) / KLICKITAT COUNTY (WA): The weekend full closures of The Dalles Bridge have ended, with the expectation to resume closures after Labor day in the fall. Crews will continue doing single lane closures overnight (Mon – Wed nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location and structure preparation underneath. Work will also be occurring on shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during week days with no delays anticipated, use caution when traveling through the project.

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcvo1U8X9rw )