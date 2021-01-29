Deschutes, JeffCo first-dose vaccines on hold; OHA sending supply elsewhere

Deschutes and Jefferson counties will not administer any first doses of the COVID vaccines next week after the OHA announced it will send the area’s share to regions further behind in the process.

Morgan Emerson, a spokeswoman with Deschutes County Health, said the only appointments next week will be for those who have already received their first dose.

“We will receive second doses, as expected; and we’ll continue to vaccinate people for their second doses,” she said. “We will not be able to book any new first-dose appointments for next week.”

Emerson said the state decides each week how many doses the county will receive.

She did not know when Deschutes County would be able to start scheduling first doses again.

Crook County health officials tell us they will receive their weekly allocation and will schedule anyone in Phase 1a and Phase 1b Group 1.

According to the OHA, Deschutes County had administered more than 20,000 first-doses of the vaccine to health care workers, first-responders, teachers, and those 75 and over.

Just 3,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Deschutes County.

Jefferson County has partially vaccinated more than 1,800 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.