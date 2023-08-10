Sunriver man who fired shot into Deschutes County Jail makes plea deal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Sunriver man accused of firing a high-powered rifle at the Deschutes County Jail in March, following the arrest of his father, has agreed to a plea deal. He could face nearly six years in prison.

Nicholas Ryan Preston-Cooper pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a firearm, fleeing or attempt to elude, attempted first-degree assault — all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of recklessly endangering another person, which are misdemeanors.

The initial charges included attempted murder.

Deschutes County Circuit Court documents indicate the district attorney’s office is recommending 70 months in prison.

Sentencing is set for August 21.

The shooting incident happened March 2. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that investigators believed Cooper wanted to force a confrontation with law enforcement.

According to DCSO, deputies determined that Cooper drove the the parking lot across Highway 20 from the sheriff’s office and fired a single round from a high-powered rifle into the administrative entrance of the adult jail. The bullet came to a rest in the interior cinder block in the foyer. No sheriff’s office employee or civilian staff were present.

The shooting came hours after Bend Police arrested Cooper’s father, John Matthew Cooper, for allegedly attempting to lure a 17-year-old girl who was looking for work.

John Cooper eventually pleaded guilty to luring a minor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender.