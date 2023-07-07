Deschutes County Jail inmates get dental treatment through partnership

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A partnership is bringing dental hygiene treatment to inmates at the Deschutes County Jail.

The sheriff’s office has partnered with Medical Teams International to provide a medical van. It has everything they need to give on-site dental care to inmates. This includes everything from fillings to treating gum disease

DCSO says the van cuts costs and is safer than when they have to take each inmate to the dentist one at a time.

Poor oral health can be linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pregnancy complications. The sheriff’s office says people behind bars may face significant health issues. For some inmates, jail or prison is the only time in their adult lives they will receive dental treatment.

RELATED: Deschutes Co. Jail program aims to stop revolving door of addicted inmates

Here is the full announcement from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Medical Teams International to provide dental hygiene treatment within the adult jail. Medical Teams International is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization who has graciously assisted with bringing dental treatment to those currently housed within the adult jail.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

>>> We’re now on Threads. Follow us at this link.

As reported by the American Dental Association good oral hygiene is linked to overall health and well-being. Periodontal disease is linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pregnancy complications such as low birthweight and preeclampsia.

Individuals who are incarcerated can experience many challenging health problems, including poor oral health. Dental disease can be extreme in the jail environment, and for some, jail or prison is the only time in their adult lives when they will have seen a dentist. Once in custody individuals are unable to visit the dentist on their own, so correctional staff struggle to find ways to assist inmates while they suffer both pain and complications.

Our idea to partner with Medical Teams International came out of need and good timing. Our medical staff have seen the Medical Teams International van visiting places like the Veterans’ Outreach and even homeless camps around Central Oregon. After many months of coordination, we were thrilled to have them come to our facility to allow more patients to be seen in a month than taking adults in custody to dental appointments one at a time. It will not only save time but allow more patients to be treated for less money.

Mobile dentistry provides on-site dental services where inmates can receive care within the jail. Care can include fillings, extractions and treatment of severe gum disease. Mobile dentistry can help the jail break down barriers to receiving dental care, including cost, availability and safety.