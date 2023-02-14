Bend PD investigating after unresponsive inmate found at Deschutes Co. Jail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are investigating after an inmate at the Deschutes County Jail was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital Monday Night.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 8:30 p.m., a deputy and a corrections nurse were doing medication distribution in the adult jail. They found the unresponsive inmate in their dormitory cell.

DCSO said immediate lifesaving actions were taken by corrections staff. Bend Fire Department medics were called to the jail, who then transported the inmate to St. Charles Hospital.

Oregon State Police were initially conducting the investigation. DCSO said Tuesday afternoon that Bend Police are investigating.

