▶️ The Deschutes Historical Museum celebrates Juneteenth

The Deschutes Historical Museum was open for free on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

The museum featured archives of the Clarence and Ophelia Phelps family, the first Black family to homestead in Deschutes County in 1917.

On display for the first time were photographs new to the museum’s archives.

The photographs were recently shared with Museum by the Phelps’ granddaughter, Carlene Jackson.

