Which doll is the creepiest? Deschutes Historical Museum wants your vote

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Do you like creepy dolls? The Deschutes Historical Museum wants you to vote in its first-ever creepiest doll contest.

The museum says its staff selected five dolls from its collection to represent the museum this Halloween.

You can vote for your favorite on the DCHS website. And the museum is clear — the voting is neither scientific nor spam-proof, so vote as often as you like.

“The staff will be more concerned with causing the need for night-lights or therapy by the time voting is over,” the museum said.

Voting will be open until October 30 at midnight.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Kelly Cannon-Miller and Deschutes Historical Museum

RELATED: Good Grief! ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t be on local TV

But the fun doesn’t end there. On Halloween, the creepiest doll will be announced.

Then, local musician Mark Quon will spend the entire night — or at least try to — alone with the creepy dolls and “resident ghosts” for a Livestream-a-thon fundraiser for the museum. He’ll livestream at the top of each hour on Halloween from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., followed by a breakfast check-in at 8:00 a.m. the next day.

“Many, many, many people have asked to spend a night at the museum over the years. Mark offered just the right mixture of raw courage and musical talent for us to say yes,” said Executive Director Kelly Cannon-Miller in a statement. “All jokes aside, Mark’s well known love of creepy dolls will bring attention to the museum, our programs, and the value of supporting your local historical society.” You can sponsor Mark’s Fright Night at the Museum by donating on the museum’s website, deschuteshistory.org.