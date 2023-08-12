▶️ Deschutes Historical Museum hosts 2nd annual Antique Fair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Historical Museum hosted an antique fair Saturday.

Antique vendors set up on the lawn of the museum to sell a wide variety of vintage and antique items.

Inside the museum an eager crowd waited for the expert Karen Stockton to help identify and value the special item they brought with them.

This is the second year the historical society has held the event.

