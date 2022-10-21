Deschutes National Forest opens up more areas, but FSR 370 closing for season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest said Friday it is opening up a portion of the area around Cultus Lake and all of Davis Lake that were closed due to the Cedar Creek Fire.

The lightning-caused fire, which started Aug. 1, is 55% contained as of Friday morning. Containment has steadily been increasing over the past several days.

“The Pacific Crest Trail (System Trail #2000) from the junction of the Pacific Crest Trail at Forest Service Road 4290 to the Pacific Crest Trail junction with the Snowshoe Lake Trail will remain closed,” Deschutes National Forest said. “In addition, Forest Service Road 4630 at the junction of Forest Service Road 4635 to the Met-Win Trail at the junction with Winopee Lake Trail will remain closed.”

The public is asked to check with local resorts for information about the services they will be offering.

Forest Service Road 370 closing for the season on the Deschutes National Forest

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest is closing the gate at Todd Lake and closing Forest Service Road 4600-370 to Forest Service Road 4601 Friday. Those provide driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

Forest Service Road 370 will be closed for the season starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. DNF says FSR 370 “is a very rough road that is not maintained for low clearance vehicle access and is regularly closed at this time. It will reopen next summer.”