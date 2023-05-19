▶️ Snow delays 20 Central Oregon campground openings for Memorial Day weekend

The significant snowfall Central Oregon got over the winter is good for fighting the drought. But for those hoping to land a camping spot in some parts of the Deschutes National Forest for Memorial Day Weekend — not so much.
The forest service says the deep snowpack means 20 campgrounds won’t be open in time for the holiday. It’s not expected that snow will melt in time for reservations to begin on May 26.
The following campgrounds, which were slated to open prior to or on Memorial Day Weekend, will be delayed in opening. Visitors with reservations at these locations through June 1 can expect to see a refund and cancellation email.
Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District
- Cow Meadow Campground
- Cultus Corral Horse Camp
- Cultus Lake Campground
- Elk Lake Campground
- Lava Lake Campground
- Little Cultus Lake Campground
- Little Fawn Campground
- Little Lava Lake Campground
- Mallard Marsh Campground
- Point Campground
- Quinn Meadow Horse Camp
- Soda Creek Campground
- South Campground
Crescent Ranger District
- Contorta Flat Campground
- Contorta Point Group Camp
- Princess Creek Campground
- Spring Campground
- Trapper Creek Campground
- Whitefish Horse Camp
- Windy Group Camp
Deschutes National Forest says Vista Recreation, the campground concessionaire, and the Forest Service are monitoring the snow levels at these locations and will begin hazard tree removal and preseason maintenance as soon as snow recedes in order to open campgrounds as soon as they are able to safely do so.
While the above campgrounds will be delayed in opening, the Deschutes National Forest has several campgrounds that have opened or will be opening prior to Memorial Day. To check which campgrounds on the Deschutes National Forest are currently open, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/deschutes/recreation.
The Forest Service reminds you to confirm that your destination is open for use, check the route you plan to take to get there and check the weather forecast. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.