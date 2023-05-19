▶️ Snow delays 20 Central Oregon campground openings for Memorial Day weekend

The significant snowfall Central Oregon got over the winter is good for fighting the drought. But for those hoping to land a camping spot in some parts of the Deschutes National Forest for Memorial Day Weekend — not so much.

The forest service says the deep snowpack means 20 campgrounds won’t be open in time for the holiday. It’s not expected that snow will melt in time for reservations to begin on May 26.

The following campgrounds, which were slated to open prior to or on Memorial Day Weekend, will be delayed in opening. Visitors with reservations at these locations through June 1 can expect to see a refund and cancellation email.

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District