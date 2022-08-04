▶️ Deschutes Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave.

Treat it like an evacuation.

Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport Way in Redmond will be closed each night this week — Wednesday through Sunday — between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Drivers leaving the fair from Mount Jefferson Drive will turn left onto Airport Way toward Highway 97. Those leaving via Mount Hood Drive will turn right onto Airport Way, giving them options to get to 97 or head up to Highway 126.

The closures will allow a free flow of traffic from the concert venue by preventing incoming traffic that could slow everything down.

