by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Bilyeu has received The Lifesaving Medal for his actions in the line of duty.

DCSO says Bilyeu saved a person who they say was in crisis on Feb. 4, 2021.

“Deputy Bilyeu’s compassion for the subject in crisis and professionalism in handling a dynamically evolving situation brings distinct credit upon himself and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office,” DCSO said.

