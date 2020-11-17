Deschutes County will limit public access to most facilities during 2-week freeze

Beginning Wednesday Deschutes County will limit public access to most County buildings.

The County will continue providing services virtually and by phone.

The limited public access is in response to Governor Brown’s statewide two-week freeze. The two-week freeze is intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and will be in effect until at least Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Knott Landfill and the Department of Solid Waste’s transfer stations will maintain existing hours. Customers are asked to wear face coverings and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

All County buildings will have clear instructions posted outside outlining how community members can access services.

Department-specific updates will be posted at www.deschutes.org.