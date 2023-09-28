▶️ Kids can design Deschutes County’s ‘I Voted’ sticker for 2024 election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County is getting students involved in the upcoming presidential election by holding an “I Voted” sticker design contest.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to come up with a new design. The winners will have their stickers handed out during the 2024 presidential primary and general elections. They will also be featured in the voter pamphlet.

“That’s a way to engage youth and and get them thinking about voting and what it means to vote. And and then that pride that you have after you do participate in the process,” said Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison.

Contest Rules

Circular “I Voted” sticker design. It will be resized to fit the dimensions of the sticker

Hand rendered and digital designs will be accepted

Digital submissions should have a minimum resolution of 300 ppi

Hand rendered submissions should be drawn on white paper

Designs should be nonpartisan and should not reference any political group

Designs must include red, white, and blue colors at a minimum

Designs must be original work and cannot use or reuse any imagery that is not theirs. In other words, don’t use clip art or copyrighted images.

Click here to download the “I Voted” Sticker Contest entry form. Design Templates are also available at the Clerk’s Office.

Kindergarten through 5th grade students should mail or deliver their entries by December 31. The winner will be announced in February.

Middle and high school students should mail or deliver their entries by June 30, 2024. The winner will be announced next August.

You can deliver them one of three ways: