▶️ Kids can design Deschutes County’s ‘I Voted’ sticker for 2024 election

Deschutes County is getting students involved in the upcoming presidential election by holding an “I Voted” sticker design contest.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to come up with a new design. The winners will have their stickers handed out during the 2024 presidential primary and general elections. They will also be featured in the voter pamphlet.
“That’s a way to engage youth and and get them thinking about voting and what it means to vote. And and then that pride that you have after you do participate in the process,” said Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison.
Contest Rules
- Circular “I Voted” sticker design. It will be resized to fit the dimensions of the sticker
- Hand rendered and digital designs will be accepted
- Digital submissions should have a minimum resolution of 300 ppi
- Hand rendered submissions should be drawn on white paper
- Designs should be nonpartisan and should not reference any political group
- Designs must include red, white, and blue colors at a minimum
- Designs must be original work and cannot use or reuse any imagery that is not theirs. In other words, don’t use clip art or copyrighted images.
Click here to download the “I Voted” Sticker Contest entry form. Design Templates are also available at the Clerk’s Office.
Kindergarten through 5th grade students should mail or deliver their entries by December 31. The winner will be announced in February.
Middle and high school students should mail or deliver their entries by June 30, 2024. The winner will be announced next August.
You can deliver them one of three ways:
- In-Person: Deschutes County Clerk’s Office, 1300 NW Wall Street, Ste 202, Bend
- By Mail: Deschutes County Clerk’s Office, “I Voted” Sticker Contest, PO Box 6005, Bend, Oregon 97708
- Email: artcontest@deschutescounty.gov