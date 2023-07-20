Deschutes Co. K-9s capture 2 suspects in 2 days who tried to flee in the river

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Deschutes County K-9s helped captured a pair of suspects over the past two days, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. In both cases, the suspects allegedly jumped into the river while trying to escape.

The first happened in the Tumalo area Tuesday evening. DCSO said someone reported an intoxicated man riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area.

DCSO said the suspect, 34-year-old Ross Elliot Low of Redmond, had an out-of-state felony warrant and a history of resisting arrest.

Among the responding deputies were Deputy Witherspoon and his K-9 partner, Vinnie.

Low allegedly tried to hide in the Deschutes River among the tall grass and reeds on the riverbank. After refusing orders to comply and being told a K-9 would be used to retrieve him, Vinnie was sent in.

DCSO said Low was taken into custody and then taken to St. Charles in Bend for treatment of his injuries due to Vinnie’s apprehension efforts. Low was then booked into the Deschutes County Jail. He’s charged in Deschutes County with resisting arrest.

Then on Thursday afternoon, DCSO said Deputy Simpson and K-9 partner Delta arrived in the 50000 block of Dorrance Meadow Road following a call to 911. Dispatch advised deputies there was an argument that could be heard on the open line.

Deputies learned that Tony Joe Maxwell, 50, of La Pine was at the scene and that he was allegedly in violation of his probation. There was also probable cause for other crimes, according to DCSO.

When deputies arrived, Maxwell allegedly jumped into the river and swam to the riverbank on the other side.

After a brief search, Delta found Maxwell allegedly hiding in the bushes and he was taken into custody, DCSO said. Maxwell is charged in Deschutes County with 4th-degree assault.