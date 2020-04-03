Deschutes County to temporarily ban outdoor burns

Deschutes County Fire Chiefs will temporarily close outdoor burning beginning at sunset on April 10th as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Crook and Jefferson County burning regulations remain unchanged, residents can check with their local jurisdictions.

Outdoor burning restrictions may be lifted if impacts of the COVID-19 virus subside before fire season begins.

The decision to temporarily close outdoor burning was not easy for local fire officials.

The health benefits for vulnerable populations were considered along with the need to encourage people to reduce combustible vegetation around their homes.

At the end of the day, the health and safety of Deschutes County residents was determined to be the most important consideration at this time.

Fire Chiefs consulted with officials at the Deschutes County Emergency Operations Center as well as regional wildfire protection agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, before making the final decision.

“We are preparing for a potential increase in emergency response activity in the coming weeks,” said Deschutes County Fire Defense Board Chief Mike Supkis. “We want to ensure we have enough firefighter-paramedics available to care for residents who become sick.”

Most Deschutes County fire departments also provide ambulance transport services. If firefighter-paramedics are responding to burning complaints or escaped controlled burns, responses to medical emergencies could be slowed.

Supkis encourages Deschutes County residents to contact their local fire department if they have any questions about the closure.