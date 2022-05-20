▶️ Little Did I Know: Deschutes County timber boom

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, May 20th 2022

Prior to the railroad arriving, Central Oregon was an untapped vein of pine-scented gold. And once the train did arrive, the ensuring boom gave birth to what is now Deschutes County.

But now, little remains of the story that launched the Deschutes County timber boom.

Scott Elnes decided to forage into the Deschutes County Historical Museum’s resources to find the forest within the trees.

