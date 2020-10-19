Deschutes County Stabilization Center now open 24/7

The Deschutes County Stabilization Center is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Stabilization Center, located in north Bend, serves children and adults who are in need of short-term, mental health crisis assessment and stabilization.

It also addresses the needs of citizens in mental health crisis who have been referred to law enforcement or the Emergency Department.

Since it opened in June, the Stabilization Center has served 325 people with 464 visits.

Twenty percent of clients were diverted from the emergency room and another 16% were brought to the center by local law enforcement.

Deschutes County Health Services received a $2.4 million state grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to support expanded 24/7 operations.

“We’re so excited to be open around the clock so that we’re better able to support law enforcement and the Emergency Department,” said program manager Holly Harris. “These additional hours will help us make sure we can best serve those most in need.”

Stabilization Center staff welcomes individuals to walk in when they are experiencing a mental health crisis, or they can be referred or brought to the facility by local law enforcement, other community partners or family and friends.

Deschutes County Health Services provides a wide array of crisis services to the community including: crisis walk-in appointments for all ages, adult respite services, jail diversion, peer support, case management, and more.

To learn more, visit www.deschutes.org/stabilizationcenter or call (541) 585-7210 (Non-Emergency).

To access Crisis Services, please call (541) 322-7500 EXT. 9.